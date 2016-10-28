Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

A Cornelia Ida woman was left bloodied and traumatised after she and her two children were attacked by two bandits during an attempted robbery on Wednesday.

Gail Atkinson, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, told Stabroek News that the attack, in which she was beaten, occurred after she had arrived home around 6.55PM with her two children, a son, 12-years-old, and a daughter, five-years-old.