Miner charged over 17-year-old Potaro murder

A gold miner was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with a murder he allegedly committed 17 years ago at Mahdia.

The Georgetown courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on May 3, 1999, at 7 Miles, Mahdia, Potaro, Philbert Edwards, 38, called ‘Fiddi,’ murdered David Ramcharran.

Edwards, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him.