Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-friend injured
A carload of persons opened fire on two men last night killing one of them and injuring the other.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Kevin Inniss, 23, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, who works in the interior, was in one of his friends’ yard when a vehicle drove up and opened fire on him and a friend who was identified as Shane.
"I was in my house which was a few yards away from where he [Inniss] went and all of a sudden I just hear this car turn back and pull up with a loud screech and then after I just hear poi, poi, poi all the time," Inniss' brother related to Stabroek News yesterday.
