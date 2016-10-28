Suspect in bat murder held

The man who is suspected of fatally bludgeoning Ramesh Manbodh two Thursdays ago with a cricket bat is now in police custody.

Manbodh, 40, of 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara succumbed on Sunday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Stabroek News had reported that Manbodh was attacked by a man who followed him home after he (Manbodh) stopped his niece from speaking to the man.

The man was beaten to a state of unconsciousness with the cricket bat.