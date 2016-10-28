SWAT team rank cleared of ammo charges
A member of the Guyana Police Force’s SWAT team, who was charged with having a range of ammunition in his possession, walked out of court a free man yesterday after the charges were dismissed by a city magistrate.
Quincy Springer, 35, of Kitty, who was charged in January with having in his possession 19 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, six .45 live rounds, five 12-gauge shotgun cartridges and a .223 live round, all without being the holder of a firearm licence,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments