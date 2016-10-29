Brazilian swimming pool company says pulling out after standoff with City Hall
Amazonia Swimming Pool Company yesterday announced that it was pulling its investment from Guyana following the City Council’s decision to remove four large swimming pools that were encumbering reserves on Sheriff Street.
A decision was taken late Thursday afternoon by Brazilian director Ibrahim Mustapha to conclude operations here, a statement issued by the company said yesterday. It also said the company is consulting with its attorneys as it plans to take legal action for breach of agreement.
The company is of the firm belief that the “manner in which the pools were moved was wrong,” and damage was done to the pools.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments