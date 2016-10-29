Brazilian swimming pool company says pulling out after standoff with City Hall

Amazonia Swimming Pool Company yesterday announced that it was pulling its investment from Guyana following the City Council’s decision to remove four large swimming pools that were encumbering reserves on Sheriff Street.

A decision was taken late Thursday afternoon by Brazilian director Ibrahim Mustapha to conclude operations here, a statement issued by the company said yesterday. It also said the company is consulting with its attorneys as it plans to take legal action for breach of agreement.

The company is of the firm belief that the "manner in which the pools were moved was wrong," and damage was done to the pools.