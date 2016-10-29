Communities Ministry seeking help to find new life for old tyres
As old tyres continue to pile up at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, the Ministry of Communities is seeking to encourage persons to take up the challenge of finding alternative uses for them.
The challenge came in the form of an advertisement, which was published in the Stabroek News several weeks ago, inviting interested persons to bid for the procurement of “End-of-Life Tyres.”
In the ad, it was noted that approximately 5,000 tonnes of such tyres are available for purchase in one lot located at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.
