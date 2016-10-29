Dredge owner charged with Agricola murder
-accuses cops of beating him to sign confession
A dredge owner, charged with killing another man at Agricola last year March, yesterday told a city court that he was beaten by the police to sign a confession.
Jamil Junior Young, also known as Jamil Charles, 29, of 167 Cummings Lodge, showed Chief magistrate Ann McLennan where he claimed he was beaten by police to sign a statement confessing to the murder of Randy Persaud.
It is alleged that Young on March 10th, 2015, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, murdered Persaud. Young, who appeared unrepresented,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments