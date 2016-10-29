Fisherman gets 15 years for fatal rum shop stabbing

Neil Boodram was yesterday sentenced to 15 years in jail for what Justice Roxane George called the “senseless killing” of Madan Kumar Sahadeo, which was fueled by “drunken foolishness.”

Boodram, 42, was initially indicted for murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution earlier this month. The court had delayed sentencing until yesterday to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

The charge against Boodram, called ‘Darshanan Bhagwandin’ and ‘Skerry,’ was that on April 28th, 2013, at Lusignaan, East Coast Demerara, he unlawfully killed Sahadeo.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.