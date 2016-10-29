Gov’t not budging on Cabinet meetings at GDF HQ
In the face of criticisms of the decision to temporarily convene Cabinet meetings at the Guyana Defence Force’s headquarters at Camp Ayanganna, State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday defended the move, while reiterating the need for confidentiality.
“If we will remain there for the four months? Yes,” Harmon told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing, when asked if government plans to continue holding the meetings at the army base for the entirety of the four-month period in which renovations would be done at the Ministry of the Presidency.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments