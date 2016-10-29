Gov’t not budging on Cabinet meetings at GDF HQ

In the face of criticisms of the decision to temporarily convene Cabinet meetings at the Guyana Defence Force’s headquarters at Camp Ayanganna, State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday defended the move, while reiterating the need for confidentiality.

“If we will remain there for the four months? Yes,” Harmon told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing, when asked if government plans to continue holding the meetings at the army base for the entirety of the four-month period in which renovations would be done at the Ministry of the Presidency.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.