More than 70 farmers get leases at MMA open day

More than seventy farmers yesterday received land leases as the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA) hosted its annual open day, GINA said.

In brief remarks to the recipients and others gathered, General Manager of the Authority, Aubrey Charles said the fact that lands which were previously leased to small farmers are not being cultivated by them, but by others defeats the intention of the scheme to, “make the small man a major player,” in the production and supply of agriculture produce to feed the nation.

Charles, GINA said, also encouraged the revitalization of Cooperatives in the Region as a means of accessing resources for expansion of productive activities. “Since 2009 food prices on the World market has been falling, yet the Caribbean has a food import bill of about $4B annually.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the MMA, Board of Directors, Dr Kenneth Sealey, told those present that whilst Phase One of the intended Three Phase Agricultural Development District has been an extreme success, the time has come for finances to be acquired for Phases Two and Three to ensure continuity.

“The success of Phase One can be used as a catalyst, as a source of garnering revenue, for income, for the building of Phase Two and Phase Three, there is nothing better for good collateral than proof, proof of success of what you have been doing and what you plan to do. I am throwing this out because sooner than later, individuals from these various stages will be confronted with increase in rates and various issues that may not go down too pleasantly”, Sealey said, according to GINA.