NA girl, 8, shot in home

Police are seeking to determine how an eight-year-old girl was shot at her home in the New Amsterdam Technical Institute residential compound last evening.

Sharah Mohabeer is currently admitted in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she is nursing gunshot wounds to her arm and pelvic area.

A relative of the child told Stabroek News that Mohabeer’s mother asked her to go downstairs to close the washroom door. However, as she made her way down the staircase, she started to yell in pain.

Relatives rushed to her aid and found the girl bleeding. She was immediately taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, which is located in the vicinity of the residential compound.

Meanwhile, a police source revealed that an investigation has been launched into the matter to determine where the round was discharged from and by whom.

