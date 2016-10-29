No bail for accused in sex assault on girl, 5

A man was yesterday refused bail after being accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in Georgetown, read the charge to Nicholas Williams, who allegedly committed the crime on October 24 at Potaro.
Williams was remanded by the Chief Magistrate and the case was adjourned to January 17, 2017, when it will be heard at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.

