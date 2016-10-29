Public/private delegation heads to trade fair in Havana

A delegation comprising representatives from the private sector and the Government of Guyana departs today for Cuba to attend the FIHAV (Havana International Fair) 2016 in a bid to improve business relations between the countries.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, who heads the delegation, explained that while Cuba and Guyana have enjoyed a longstanding, healthy and friendly relationship, trade between the two countries has not reflected this. "I think it is in acknowledgement of this that effort has been made on both sides to do something about it," Gaskin said, while complimenting Cuba's ambassador to Guyana Julio Marchante for his continuous advocacy.