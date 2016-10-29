Sophia drive-by survivor gets hospital discharge
The man who survived Thursday’s Sophia drive-by shooting, which claimed the life of his friend, has been discharged from the hospital.
Kevin Inniss, 23, and Shane Carter, both of Ramsingh Street, ‘B’ Field, Sophia, were liming with their friends when they came under fire on Thursday night.
According to a police statement on the shooting, which was released yesterday, a dark coloured vehicle drove up and three masked and armed men exited, approached the group and began discharging their guns, hitting Inniss and Carter. The men jumped back into the vehicle and sped away in a western direction.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
