South R’veldt woman charged with trying to smuggle cocaine to Suriname
Sensimelia Alizzia Lewis, 21, of 84 Sugar Cane Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, who police say was found with cocaine strapped to her body while trying to travel to Suriname, is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with possession of narcotics for trafficking.
Police, in a statement, said Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
She was remanded to prison until December 14th.
According to police, Lewis was an outgoing passenger en route to Suriname when she was observed by both police and Guyana Revenue Authority Enforcement Officers acting in a suspicious manner, resulting in her being subjected to a search that uncovered the illegal substance strapped to her body at the No. 78 Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.
The narcotics amounted to 668 grammes of cocaine.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments