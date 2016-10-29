South R’veldt woman charged with trying to smuggle cocaine to Suriname

Sensimelia Alizzia Lewis, 21, of 84 Sugar Cane Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens, who police say was found with cocaine strapped to her body while trying to travel to Suriname, is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with possession of narcotics for trafficking.

Police, in a statement, said Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

She was remanded to prison until December 14th.

According to police, Lewis was an outgoing passenger en route to Suriname when she was observed by both police and Guyana Revenue Authority Enforcement Officers acting in a suspicious manner, resulting in her being subjected to a search that uncovered the illegal substance strapped to her body at the No. 78 Foreshore, Corriverton, Berbice.

The narcotics amounted to 668 grammes of cocaine.