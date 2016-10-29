State closes case in taxi driver murder trial

After being unable to locate its final two remaining witnesses, the prosecution yesterday closed its case against Clifton Graham, who is on trial for the murder of taxi driver Rawlston Bernard Henry.

On Thursday, State Counsel Tuanna Hardy secured an adjournment to locate her final two witnesses government pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan, and civilian witness Kurt Dean.

Justice Roxane George, who is hearing the trial at the High Court in Georgetown, had granted the adjournment to yesterday morning. When the case was called, however, Hardy reported that the prosecution had no success locating Dean and the doctor.