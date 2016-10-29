Suspect in West Demerara rape held
The suspect in the rape of a 28 year old female which occurred last Saturday and who was on the run, has been arrested, the police said. The arrest stemmed from citizens’ collaboration during a sting operation launched by the police in West Demerara and for which they must be commended, the police said.
