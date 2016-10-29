Two die in Moblissa crash

Two persons are now dead after the minibus they were traveling in reportedly slammed into the back of a truck along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway last evening.

Stabroek News was told that the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Moblissa Bridge on the Linden Soesdyke Highway at around 8 pm.

Up to press time last night, the death toll stood at two as a woman, identified as Bridgette Peters,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.