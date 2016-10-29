Vendors asked to temporarily remove for reorganisation of Parliament View mall

Vendors have been asked to temporarily remove from the Parliament View Mall to cater for a reorganisation but some are fearful that they will not be allowed to return.

At a meeting with Town Clerk Royston King on Monday, a decision was taken for the reorganisation, which is intended to allow each vendor to have an equal opportunity to ply their trade.

Stabroek News was reliably informed by vendors, who were told not to speak to the media about the meeting, that they were asked to remove their tents and stalls to facilitate the operation.