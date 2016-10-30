Cops arrest West Coast rape accused

A West Coast Demerara resident who is accused of raping a mother of four was yesterday morning arrested by the police and is likely to be charged soon.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘C’ Division Leslie James who informed Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested behind the Leonora Stadium yesterday morning during a sting operation. He was taken into custody and is assisting with the probe.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Tuesday. Reports revealed that at the time of the incident the woman was on her way to work. As she was walking through an alleyway in the community, she was attacked by the suspect who raped her before fleeing the scene.

During the incident she sustained an injury to her eye.

She was taken to the hospital where she remains a patient since the injury required surgery.