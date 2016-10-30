Flawed airless design forced remedial work at Brickdam lock-up – Ramjattan

Flaws in the design for the Brickdam lock-up, which would have rendered it airless, have forced government to set aside money for remedial works, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has said.

“In a prison system you have to have a perfect design to aerate if you are not going to make it air-conditioned and there was some problem with that initially… The contractor told us that with the money he had to complete the thing, he did it exactly to specification, but… we can’t put prisoners there. We will kill them,” Ramjattan said in response to questions from Stabroek News. Ramjattan, the AFC leader was hosting bi-weekly press conference at the party’s headquarters.

Last weekend, acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine said that the expansion was

