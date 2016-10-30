Gangaram

Photos by Bebi Oosman

Developed, yet quaint, Gangaram village is nestled between Betsy Ground and New Forest in East Canje, Berbice. It is the second to last village when you enter the Canje area from the Canje turn.

With a population of some 400, the village is home to a large number of Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) workers, as well as a magnitude of teachers. As the World Beyond Georgetown journeyed the newly built streets of Gangaram Settlement, villagers were seen either …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Features, Local News, Sunday, The World Beyond Georgetown

thomas30

The cost-price relation: Indicative prices after Guyana’s oil comes on stream

default placeholder

Silent despair

default placeholder

We must take more care of the children

default placeholder

Government and constitutional office holders

default placeholder

Action needed to address Caribbean cyber security

A male Green Honeycreeper (Chlorophanes spiza) photographed near Rockstone Village, Essequibo River. (Photo by Kester Clarke / www.kesterclarke.net)

Green Honeycreeper

default placeholder

Blue Daze

fit30

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

GALLERY: Parliament reflections

20161028-front-pic

An early start