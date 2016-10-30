Guyana making advances to compete for support services to Exxon – Trotman

On the heels of a recent estimation that Guyana would have lost over half a billion dollars to Trinidad and Tobago to date because of its lack of onshore oil and gas services, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman says government is swiftly building capacity to ensure that it can compete.

“I won’t answer individual matters raised but [I] can say that we are working daily to build capacity so that all support is done from Guyana. Guyana hasn’t “lost” money because some services were not available here,” Trotman told Stabroek News.

