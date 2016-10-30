Interim container tax yields $12M in one month

Even as a tripartite committee meets to work out the details of City Hall’s container tax, earnings from the interim $5,000 fee have amounted to $12 million for one month.

The City Treasurer’s report for September 2016 states that the city collected $77,024,423 in revenue for the month, $12,395,000 of which were payments for the containers being unloaded in the city.

Attempts by the city to implement what was then a $25,000 fee resulted in clashes with the business community. In June, Town Clerk Royston King had said that businesses unloading containers in the city were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.