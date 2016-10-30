Ministry says school as normal tomorrow

The Ministry of Education says that schools nationwide will be in session tomorrow Monday, October 31st, 2016.

Parents and students are asked not to pay heed to the irresponsible rumour that school will not be in session and act accordingly, a release from the Department of Public Information said.

“The Ministry of Education appeals to persons perpetuating this rumour in an effort to (sow) confusion in the society to desist from doing so”, the statement said.