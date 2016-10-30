Police warn of stern action on firecrackers

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) today said that persons who are caught selling or found in possession of firecrackers will be prosecuted.

It is a warning that has been issued annually by the GPF. Yesterday’s Diwali observances were characterised by loud bursts of firecrackers throughout the day.

The GPF in a statement yesterday said that “Divisional Commanders have been reminded to maintain and sustain law enforcement efforts which are aimed at preventing the importation of these firecrackers, seizing in instances where evidence purports sales and conducting raids and searches, based on information.”

The police said that they recognize that in the celebration of Diwali and leading into the festive season of Christmas, there is usually an increase in the sale of firecrackers and other similar kinds of explosives.

“The Force is hereby issuing a stern warning to those who sell these explosives which contribute a lot to serious bodily harm and injury to both users and innocent bystanders. There were instances in the past when both children and adults experienced grievous bodily harm, during the use of these firecrackers and we urge all concerned to exercise the necessary care and caution when deciding to allow themselves to engage in the purchase of firecrackers.

“Persons who are caught selling or found in possession thereof will be prosecuted and face the consequences of the law to whatever level of their involvement as it relates to acquiring and the use of these explosives without a permit from the appropriate authority”, the GPF said.

 

