Second victim in Moblissa crash identified

The second victim in Friday evening’s fatal crash along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, has been identified as Royston Holder, though his relatives were up to yesterday afternoon still to formally confirm this.

Bridget Alleyne called ‘Sister Cash,’ 58, of Lot 101 Barclay Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara and Holder were killed when the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a lorry laden with logs.

They were both pronounced dead on arrival at the Mackenzie Hospital.

The driver of the minibus, Peter Alleyne called 'Brother Peter,' who is