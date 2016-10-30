Two cops hurt after altercation at Lethem

A policeman is in hospital and another has been treated and sent away after they intervened in an altercation between a female colleague and an intoxicated patron outside a night club in Lethem during the early hours of this morning.

The injured constables namely Chichester and Samuels were rushed to the Lethem Hospital where Samuels was treated and sent away and Chichester who sustained injuries to his abdomen and left wrist was referred to the Boa Vista General Hospital where he underwent surgery and is admitted in a serious but stable condition.

A police press release said that the officers were outside of the night club when an intoxicated male patron from the village, repeatedly held onto the hands of the female rank and was rejected. The police said that her male colleagues intervened and an argument ensued. The police said that the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the two constables about their bodies and fled.

Investigations are continuing.