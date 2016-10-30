US to help with border surveillance
- Ramjattan
The United States has given a commitment to assist Guyana with the surveillance of its porous borders to help reduce the entrance of drugs and small arms into the country, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said.
Ramjattan raised the country’s border security concerns during a Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) dialogue, held in Washington recently.
"We told them [the US] that we would like to have surveillance equipment. If it is not going to be airplanes, [then] drones that could go a good…
