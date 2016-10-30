US to help with border surveillance

- Ramjattan

The United States has given a commitment to assist Guyana with the surveillance of its porous borders to help reduce the entrance of drugs and small arms into the country, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said.

Ramjattan raised the country’s border security concerns during a Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) dialogue, held in Washington recently.

“We told them [the US] that we would like to have surveillance equipment. If it is not going to be airplanes, [then] drones that could go a good…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Little Ayeesha, Seroj Munessar’s granddaughter, colouring on the stairs.

Gangaram

default placeholder

Late night fire razes Ram’s Pharmacy at Cummings Street

default placeholder

Interim container tax yields $12M in one month

Dead: Bridget Alleyne

Second victim in Moblissa crash identified

default placeholder

Cops arrest West Coast rape accused

default placeholder

Flawed airless design forced remedial work at Brickdam lock-up – Ramjattan

default placeholder

Guyana making advances to compete for support services to Exxon – Trotman

default placeholder

Engagement for selection of new Ombudsman to start soon

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, upon his arrival at the Parliament Buildings, earlier today.

GALLERY: Parliament reflections

20161028-front-pic

An early start