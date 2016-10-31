Arson suspected in Cummings St fire

It is suspected that arson was the cause of the fire that ravaged a building at Lot 101 Cummings Street on Saturday night, causing damage to three business places in the process, says Fire Chief Marlon Gentle.

Gentle stated last evening that flammable substances were found at the scene, which it is believed were used to ignite the fire. He was not keen on going into further detail as investigations are still ongoing.

The Cummings Street location houses The Lingerie Shop, Elaine's Fashion and Ram's Pharmacy.