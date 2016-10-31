Delinking of immigration from police to be done carefully

– Felix

The delinking of the immigration department from the Guyana Police Force was one of the recommendations made by the Disciplined Forces Com-mission (DFC), according to Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix, who says that this process needs to be carefully done and would take some time.

President David Granger,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Gov’t to name person for drug procurement probe

The remains of the Golden Grove house that was wrecked in the fire on Saturday night.

Golden Grove house destroyed by fire

default placeholder

Drivers held after St Ignatius man dies in accident

default placeholder

Linden Council seeking investors to develop town as tourist draw

default placeholder

SOCU still probing Omar Shariff

From right in front pew, President David Granger, Regional Chairman, David Armogan and Regional Executive Officer, Kim Stephens share a light moment during the Ebenezer Lutheran Church service in New Amsterdam. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President congratulates Lutheran Church on work in Guyana

Republic Bank’s newest batch of apprentices flanked by Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott (left) and Managing Director of Republic Bank Guyana Limited Richard Sammy (right)

Republic Bank inducts ninth batch of apprentices

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger listen as Mr. Raj, the instructor of the Electrical Installation Course, explains some of the features of the programme.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Sunrise Centre commissioned on Essequibo Coast

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  5. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  6. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  7. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. US to help with border surveillance


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance