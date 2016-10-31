Drivers held after St Ignatius man dies in accident

Two drivers are in police custody following a fatal accident at Annai, North Rupununi on Friday, according to Commander of ‘E’ division, Ravindradat Budhram.

Howard Williams, 44, of St. Ignatius, North Rupununi succumbed to the injuries sustained as result of the accident and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Williams was travelling on a tractor home after the inter- school sports when the accident occurred around 6.45pm.

The vehicle Williams was in was travelling south out of Annai when it collided with a truck that was going in the opposite direction.