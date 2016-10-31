Drivers held after St Ignatius man dies in accident
Two drivers are in police custody following a fatal accident at Annai, North Rupununi on Friday, according to Commander of ‘E’ division, Ravindradat Budhram.
Howard Williams, 44, of St. Ignatius, North Rupununi succumbed to the injuries sustained as result of the accident and was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Williams was travelling on a tractor home after the inter- school sports when the accident occurred around 6.45pm.
The vehicle Williams was in was travelling south out of Annai when it collided with a truck that was going in the opposite direction.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
US to help with border surveillance
Comments
About these comments