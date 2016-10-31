Golden Grove house destroyed by fire
A fire suspected to have been caused by unattended diyas that were lit on Saturday night in celebration of Diwali, resulted in a two-storey concrete house at Golden Grove on the East Bank of Demerara being destroyed.
The fire reportedly started at around 20.15 hrs at Lot 214 Section ‘A’, Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove.
At the time of the fire, Stabroek News was told that the occupants of the house were not at home.
