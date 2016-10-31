Gov’t to name person for drug procurement probe
-concerns voiced over whether key witnesses would testify
As government prepares this week to name a person to head the investigation into alleged drug procurement malpractices at the Ministry of Health, it is cognizant that persons making the allegations might not want to come forward with evidence.
“The important matter to understand, in matters of this nature, is that when people make allegations they must be prepared to come and give that information to a properly constituted inquiry,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a press conference last Friday.
“Sometimes that is the problem you have; that sometimes someone is prepared to quietly whisper something in your ear but they are not prepared to come to an inquiry to say, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
US to help with border surveillance
Comments
About these comments