Gov’t to name person for drug procurement probe

As government prepares this week to name a person to head the investigation into alleged drug procurement malpractices at the Ministry of Health, it is cognizant that persons making the allegations might not want to come forward with evidence.

“The important matter to understand, in matters of this nature, is that when people make allegations they must be prepared to come and give that information to a properly constituted inquiry,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told a press conference last Friday.

"Sometimes that is the problem you have; that sometimes someone is prepared to quietly whisper something in your ear but they are not prepared to come to an inquiry to say,