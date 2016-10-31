Leguan gets asphalt roads for first time -GINA

Leguan, Region Three residents, for the first time, are benefitting from asphaltic roads, GINA said.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said the road works are about 60 percent completed.

“I have my mobile asphalt plant up there, and a full team of workers, and we should be completed within a week or two. We’re doing as much as possible hopefully, the entire Leguan…” the Minister explained.

The asphalting on Leguan (GINA photo)
The asphalting on Leguan (GINA photo)

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson told GINA that despite the many challenges experienced, work is moving apace on the roads. Minister Ferguson said that during the execution of works, the mobile asphalt plant had stopped generating asphalt for a few days, disrupting the pace of work.
“… we were able to have that rectified, so it’s currently up and running and the team from the Special Projects Unit within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, is continuing all the necessary works,” Ferguson said.

Patterson expressed pleasure that his ministry is bringing relief to the residents of the agricultural community.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Ministry of the Presidency calls for retraction of Guyana Times letter

Tom Shannon

US diplomat to head to Venezuela as gov’t, opposition agree on talks

Dr Keith Rowley

T&T PM reshuffles Cabinet, energy minister fired

default placeholder

PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal

default placeholder

Sugar output trailing revised second crop target

The inside of Ram’s Pharmacy

Arson suspected in Cummings St fire

default placeholder

No action yet against man who assaulted handicapped driver

Marlon Gentle

Mahdia, Mabaruma fire service for upgrading

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  3. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  4. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  5. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  6. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  7. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  8. Gail Atkinson after the attack

    Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

  9. Rameez Mohamed

    BM Soat director shot in robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum