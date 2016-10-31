Leguan gets asphalt roads for first time -GINA

Leguan, Region Three residents, for the first time, are benefitting from asphaltic roads, GINA said.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson said the road works are about 60 percent completed.

“I have my mobile asphalt plant up there, and a full team of workers, and we should be completed within a week or two. We’re doing as much as possible hopefully, the entire Leguan…” the Minister explained.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson told GINA that despite the many challenges experienced, work is moving apace on the roads. Minister Ferguson said that during the execution of works, the mobile asphalt plant had stopped generating asphalt for a few days, disrupting the pace of work.

“… we were able to have that rectified, so it’s currently up and running and the team from the Special Projects Unit within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, is continuing all the necessary works,” Ferguson said.

Patterson expressed pleasure that his ministry is bringing relief to the residents of the agricultural community.