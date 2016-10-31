Linden Council seeking investors to develop town as tourist draw
- Holland
In a bid to bring additional revenue to Linden, Mayor Carwyn Holland says the Town Council is currently exploring options to attract tourists from abroad.
“We have a large community to feed and we don’t have that many jobs. We have to diversify and seek other ways to earn money, especially through tourism,” Holland said. He added that after a trip to China, he recognised that Linden is a prospective world tourism destination.
"…Because we have these attractive springs that people were promoting in China. The springs with the water flowing all the time and due to the chemical makeup,
