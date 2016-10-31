Mahdia, Mabaruma fire service for upgrading
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will be upgrading the Mahdia, (Region Eight) and Mabaruma (Region One) auxiliary fire services to full fire stations.
Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that structured fire protection needs to be put in place to meet the ever expanding population needs in the areas.
Mahdia in particular has suffered a number of devastating fires.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
