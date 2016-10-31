Ministry of the Presidency calls for retraction of Guyana Times letter

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency follows:

The Ministry of the Presidency refutes the deliberately misleading and malicious letter, which was carried in the Monday, October 31, 2016 edition of the Guyana Times, titled “Crime will be with us for the foreseeable future”, in which the author misquoted His Excellency President David Granger, in an attempt to create mischief in the society.

The author of the letter, Mr. Neil Adams, claims that the President in his address to Parliament on October 13, 2016, said that “the Opposition is responsible for crimes in Guyana and that they “were killing Black youths” when they were in Government”. He even provided statistics to support his point, stating that “400 young black men were murdered by the PPP/C regime.”

The Ministry is categorically condemning these assertions and is disappointed that such a letter could be published, despite the fact that the President’s speech was publicised via television, radio, the internet and other communication platforms. The assertions carried therein have no basis in fact and were clearly designed to mislead the public. The Ministry, therefore, is calling for an immediate retraction from the publishers of the Guyana Times.

Contrary to the letter, in his address to Parliament, the President said: “Dreams of a ‘good life’ turned into a horrible nightmare at the dawn of the new millennium. The most unforgettable experiences and most frightening evidence of our descent into chaos were the bloody, drug-driven, decade-long ‘Troubles’. The ‘Troubles’ will be remembered as the darkest hour in our history. It was a time of the un-investigated assassination of a Minister; of the investigation into the alleged implication of another Minister in the direction of a ‘death squad’; of the alleged implication of yet another Minister in the acquisition of a computer to track the telephone communication and location of adversaries targeted for assassination. It was a time of arbitrary arrests; of disappearances and of torture of young men; of the surge in armed robberies, narco-trafficking and gun-running. During that first, deadly decade, there were 1,317 murders and 7,865 armed robberies.”

The Ministry of the Presidency is calling for an immediate retraction of this headline and urges that media entities act more responsibly, by ensuring that their content is factual. While the Government of Guyana promotes and supports press freedoms, it is also important that the media responsibly treat their role to provide accurate information to the members of the public.

More in Local News

The asphalting on Leguan (GINA photo)

Leguan gets asphalt roads for first time -GINA

Tom Shannon

US diplomat to head to Venezuela as gov’t, opposition agree on talks

Dr Keith Rowley

T&T PM reshuffles Cabinet, energy minister fired

default placeholder

PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal

default placeholder

Sugar output trailing revised second crop target

The inside of Ram’s Pharmacy

Arson suspected in Cummings St fire

default placeholder

No action yet against man who assaulted handicapped driver

Marlon Gentle

Mahdia, Mabaruma fire service for upgrading

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  3. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  4. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  5. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  6. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  7. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  8. Gail Atkinson after the attack

    Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

  9. Rameez Mohamed

    BM Soat director shot in robbery


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum