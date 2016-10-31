No action yet against man who assaulted handicapped driver
-appears to have disappeared after walking out of police station
On October 25, Roger Gautier was assaulted by a minibus driver following an accident on the East Bank Demerara and in full view of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, who sat by and watched the scenario unfold.
It has been nearly a week since then and Gautier, 36, related to Stabroek News yesterday that no course of action has been taken against the man, who, up until now, remains unknown although he had been taken into police custody.
Gautier stated that police at the Providence Police Station, which handled the matter, cannot locate his assailant and although he was supposed to have been placed on bail, it would appear he may have simply walked out of the police station. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
