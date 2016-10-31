President congratulates Lutheran Church on work in Guyana

President David Granger yesterday morning joined the congregation of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the World or ‘Reformation Sunday’.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said that the Church must be commended for its longevity and the continuity of its work in Guyana.

“The Lutheran Church’s expansion of membership from 1875 marked a period of acculturation. There are, today, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.