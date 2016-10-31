President congratulates Lutheran Church on work in Guyana

President David Granger yesterday morning joined the congregation of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the World or ‘Reformation Sunday’.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said that the Church must be commended for its longevity and the continuity of its work in Guyana.

“The Lutheran Church’s expansion of membership from 1875 marked a period of acculturation. There are, today, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Republic Bank’s newest batch of apprentices flanked by Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott (left) and Managing Director of Republic Bank Guyana Limited Richard Sammy (right)

Republic Bank inducts ninth batch of apprentices

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger listen as Mr. Raj, the instructor of the Electrical Installation Course, explains some of the features of the programme.  (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Sunrise Centre commissioned on Essequibo Coast

default placeholder

Fly Jamaica opens office in Georgetown

default placeholder

Ministry says school as normal tomorrow

default placeholder

Police warn of stern action on firecrackers

default placeholder

Two cops hurt after altercation at Lethem

default placeholder

US to help with border surveillance

Little Ayeesha, Seroj Munessar’s granddaughter, colouring on the stairs.

Gangaram

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Workers from the Mayor and City Council removing the pools (Photo by Keno George)

    City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off

  5. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

  6. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  7. Kevin Inniss

    Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

  8. Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings

  9. US to help with border surveillance


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights

20161031canje

Festival of lights

One of the live representations of a Hindu deity at last evening’s Diwali motorcade organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Diwali scenes

Schoolgirls on their way home on Friday at Rockstone in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) (Photo by Mariah Lall)

On the way home

image

GALLERY: Raising breast cancer awareness

20161029-diwali

President David Granger last evening lit the symbolic diya

20161029-fashion-show

This evening gown, designed by local talent Stephen Validum

A section of the audience, including President David Granger (first, right), Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who was accompanied by his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; businessman, Yesu Persaud, Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally and another guest.

GALLERY: President, PM at Diwali observance