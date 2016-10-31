SOCU still probing Omar Shariff

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is continuing its investigation of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP), Omar Shariff, Head of SOCU Sydney James said.

James when questioned last week on the status of investigations said that the probe is still active. He did not provide any other information as he said he was not at liberty to do so.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon informed Shariff by way of a letter that he should proceed on his annual leave from July 1. Shariff is being investigated by SOCU for assets attained while being the owner of a business and Permanent Secretary of the MOTP.