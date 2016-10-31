Sugar output trailing revised second crop target
-annual figure to be significantly below last year’s
As of October 22, sugar production for the second crop was 70,574 tonnes, just over half of the revised target of 137,764 tonnes with just about six weeks grinding left and signalling a likely significant fall in output compared to last year.
After a poor first crop output this year of 56,821 tonnes, which was roughly 23,000 tonnes down from its target of 80,270 tonnes, GuySuco was hoping for a much better second crop but this does not appear to be materializing.
In April this year, Errol Hanoman, GuySuCo's Chief Executive Officer had told Stabroek News that the "drought had a severe impact on the [first] crop" but he was happy that the recent rains had brought some relief.
