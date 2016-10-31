T&T PM reshuffles Cabinet, energy minister fired

Nearly 14 months after he took office, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has reshuffled his Cabinet. A news item from the Trinidad Express follows:

(Trinidad Express) These are the Government politicians who have been appointed, disappointed, demoted or axed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today.

Please note that today, Monday 31st October, 2016, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley advised his Excellency Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to immediately act in accordance with the provisions of Section 43(2), 3(9), 40(2)(a), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad in relation of the following:

Revoke the appointments of Ms. Sarah Budhu as a Senator;

Revoke the appointment of Ms. Nicole Olivierre as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries;

Revoke the appointment of Brigadier General (Retired) Ancil Antoine as Minister of Public Utilities;

His Excellency was also advised to:

Reassign Mr. Franklin Khan from Minister of Rural Development and Local Government to Minister of Energy and Energy Industries;

Appoint Mr. Kazim Hosein as Senator and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government;

Reassign Mr. Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds from Minister of Works and Transport to Minister of Public Utilities;

Appoint Mr. Rohan Sinanan, a Senator, as Minister of Works and Transport;

His Excellency was further advised to reassign Mr. Stuart Young Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister to Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.