Over 150 complaints against cops in three months
The Guyana Police Force, over a three-month period, has received 154 complaints against officers, six of whom were dismissed during last month, while five were transferred to other locations pending investigations into police misconduct.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments