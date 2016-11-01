Accused found not guilty in taxi driver’s murder

Clifton Graham was yesterday cleared of the charge of murdering taxi driver Rawlston Bernard Henry, after Justice Roxane George directed a jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

The judge’s direction came after upholding a no-case submission made by defence attorney Maxwell McKay last Friday.

In her detailed ruling, Justice George underscored the prosecution’s failure to establish that Graham had the intention to kill the deceased or knew that the two men he was with wanted to kill Henry.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.