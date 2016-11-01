Alleged carjackers remanded

A man and a woman charged with carjacking a taxi driver at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, where they were allegedly caught after other operators foiled their getaway, were yesterday remanded to prison.

Robert Beckles and Sharda Thomas appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, who read the charge that on October 26, at Diamond, armed with a gun, they robbed Lakeram Budburgh of a $3 million Premio, a $15,000 Blu phone and $10,000.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.