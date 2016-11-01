Bus driver to face charge for alleged assault of handicapped man

Charges will be laid out today against the bus driver who allegedly assaulted a handicapped man in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, according to acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine.

Ramnarine, responding to questions posed to him at a press conference yesterday, related that the matter is currently under investigation and statements were obtained from both the assailant as well as the complainant in the matter.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.