Co-accused in Bartica massacre pleads guilty to manslaughter

Michael Caesar, one of the five men committed to stand trial for the murders of 12 persons at Bartica in 2008, is now awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter yesterday.

Caesar, who was initially indicted on 12 charges of murder, indicated to the court through his attorney, Maxwell McKay that he wanted to plead guilty to manslaughter charges instead. His guilty pleas were accepted by the State.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.