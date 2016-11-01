Edghill’s D’Urban Park disclosure motion for House

When the 11th Parliament meets for its 45th sitting this Friday the government side of the house will be called on to inform the public about all aspects of the D’Urban Park Development Project.

A motion in the name of PPP/C MP Juan Edghill is calling for the government—in the interest of public accountability, transparency and good governance—to make a full disclosure of the costs, individuals and private organizations which were involved in the project from its inception to the April takeover by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.