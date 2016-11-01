Edghill’s D’Urban Park disclosure motion for House
When the 11th Parliament meets for its 45th sitting this Friday the government side of the house will be called on to inform the public about all aspects of the D’Urban Park Development Project.
A motion in the name of PPP/C MP Juan Edghill is calling for the government—in the interest of public accountability, transparency and good governance—to make a full disclosure of the costs, individuals and private organizations which were involved in the project from its inception to the April takeover by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
-
Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits
PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal
Comments
About these comments